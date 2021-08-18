Tamil Nadu: Bus driver suspended after video shows him abusing woman, threatening to beat her

In a video that was circulated on social media a couple of days ago, a government bus driver of the route between Kadayam and Alangulam in Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu was seen abusing a woman and later threatening to hit her with his footwear.

Based on a complaint, the driver was suspended by the transport department.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Sermakkani, had boarded a government bus (27A) at Kuthapanjan village on Sunday and requested the driver, Muthu, to wait for a couple of minutes as two more people, including a child, would board the bus as services in the area are limited.

The driver then allegedly passed objectionable remarks and refused to wait. Following this, the woman asked the driver why he was not listening to her request and told a co-passenger that this had happened on several instances. This reportedly agitated the driver and he started hurling abuses at the woman and threatened to beat her with his footwear.

The incident was recorded on a mobile phone by a co-passenger. The video spread on social media and many condemned the behaviour of the bus driver and urged the department to initiate action against him and further said the government, which has announced free bus travel for women in government busses, should also take care of their safety.

A case has been registered at the Kadayam police station.