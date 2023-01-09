Tamil Nadu: Bus with over 20 college students rams into median divider, case registered

A bus with over 20 college students on board rammed into a median divider at Kundrathur near Chennai Monday.

According to the police, the bus belonging to a private college at Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur was heading to the campus with students from different locations in the city.

The bus driven by one Mohanram, 54, rammed into the median divider and under the impact of the collision, the front portion of the bus got damaged and the window panes shattered. The police said the students sustained minor injuries and were sent to Chrompet Government Hospital for treatment.

“The students were sent back home after some time. Only two students, who have bruises, are admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The driver also has injuries; he is under treatment as well. The accident happened around 8 am. We have registered a case for rash driving. We will initiate further inquiry,” an official noted.

The traffic came to a halt along the stretch in the busy morning period owing to the incident. The bus was later removed from the spot using a crane.