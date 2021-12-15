Tamil Nadu: Burglars decamp with jewellery from popular Vellore store

Police said that footage from CCTV cameras located in the area are being examined.

An incident of burglary was reported from a popular jewellery store located at Thottapalayam in Vellore on Wednesday. Police said that unidentified burglars allegedly decamped with gold and diamond jewellery in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, store workers found out about the burglary on Wednesday morning and alerted Vellore North police. The burglars reportedly drilled a hole on a wall to enter the store and took away jewellery kept on the ground floor of the three-storeyed building.

A team of officials including Vellore Zone DIG AG Babu and SP S Rajesh Kannan reached the spot to carry out investigation into the burglary. Police said that footage from CCTV cameras located in the area are being examined. Sniffer dogs and fingerprint experts also visited the spot and conducted preliminary investigation.

DIG Babu told indianexpress.com that they have formed eight special teams to nab the culprits. “Managers of the jewellery store are assessing the quantity of stolen items. As of now, we know that the burglars were wearing masks,” he said.