Tamil Nadu: Twenty buffaloes attacked with acid, investigation underway

Police in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district said on Monday they were investigating an acid attack on 20 buffaloes in Mettupalayam.
According to Rajkumar, a farmer near the Kallar Railway Gate in Mettupalayam, said he had found blisters on the animals’ skin a few days ago and that a veterinary doctor later confirmed they had been attacked with acid. The attack is thought to have taken place on August 17.
“I have close to 45 buffaloes, 20 of them were attacked with acid. Close to six buffaloes are not able to walk. I suspect this was done because of a previous enmity. A week ago, we had an argument with (one) Ravichandran, who claimed that my animals had entered his nursery. We said those were not our buffaloes, but he did not believe it and was angry with me. The buffaloes’ skin is charred. They have severe injuries near eyes and other areas and are not able to walk,” Rajkumar told reporters.
The animal husbandry department is treating the injured animals.
Rajukumar is engaged in farming activities on a piece of land taken on lease. The Mettupalayam police registered a first information report on the basis of his complaint.
