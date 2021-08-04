Revised Budget session in Tamil Nadu on August 13, minister to launch white paper on state finances

In DMK’s first-ever Budget session after being elected to power, state Finance and Human Resources Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will present a revised Budget for 2021-22 on August 13. This will also be the first-ever e-Budget session of the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Ahead of the Budget session, Thiaga Rajan will release a white paper on the state finances on August 9.

Assembly secretary K Srinivasan Wednesday announced that Governor Banwarilal Purohit has summoned the assembly on the day. The session will commence at 10am at the multi-purpose hall of Kalaivanar Arangam.

In February this year, former Finance Minister O Pannerselvam presented the interim budget prior to the 2021 assembly election.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired the cabinet meeting alongside other ministers at the secretariat. At the end of the meeting, it was decided that the Budget for the Agriculture Department will be presented separately. This was one of DMK’s poll promises prior to the 2021 assembly election.

The government also decided to extend the 7.5% reservation quota for government school students in professional courses. Legislation in regard is set to be introduced during the Budget session.