Tamil Nadu Budget 2022 Live Updates: DMK to present its first full-fledged budget today

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Chennai on Thursday on charges of murdering his father, who used to scold him over his alcoholism and for not doing any work, the police said. According to the police, S Nithyanandam allegedly stabbed his father P Selvam (52) with a knife on Wednesday night around 10pm after the duo got into a heated argument, and fled the spot.

On hearing Selvam scream, their neighbours and relatives reached there and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, the police added. Nithyanandam, a resident of Veerapandi Nagar in Choolaimedu, is said to be an alcoholic and was allegedly drunk when he quarrelled with his father.

READ | Chennai youth kills father who scolded him for not going to work

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday assured to expedite the flood mitigation measures in Chennai to prevent inundation during monsoon. The Chief Minister, who interacted with the residents during his inspection of the new network of stormwater drainages being laid at Vepery High Road and Pulianthope, here, assured the residents to expedite the works and take appropriate steps to prevent inundation in the city during monsoon.

Both Vepery High Road and Pulianthope were among the worst affected areas in the metro during the northeast monsoon last year. The incessant rains in November 2021 caused heavy inundation in Chennai and its neighbourhood.

Chennai police have arrested two men on the charge of running a prostitution ring at a spa in one of the busiest areas of the city and rescued three women. According to the police, they received information that few people were forcing young women, who came to the city in search of jobs, into prostitution. Following this, special police teams were formed by officials to monitor some of the areas in Chennai.