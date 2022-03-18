scorecardresearch
Friday, March 18, 2022
Tamil Nadu Budget 2022 Live Updates: DMK to present its first full-fledged budget today

Tamil Nadu Budget 2022-23 Highlights Live Updates: Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan will present the budget for the year 2022-23 in the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George. The DMK government will present an e-budget for the second time.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
March 18, 2022 8:30:40 am
Tamil Nadu Budget 2022 Live: Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan with Chief Minister MK Stalin during Tamil Nadu's revised budget in August 2021. (File)

Tamil Nadu Budget 2022 Live Updates: The MK Stalin led DMK government on Friday will present its first full-fledged budget in Tamil Nadu today since it assumed office in May last year. The Budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will commence at 10 am on March 18 and Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan will present the budget for the year 2022-23 in the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George. The DMK government will present an e-budget for the second time.

“The results of 10 months work can be seen in tomorrow’s Budget,” Thiagarajan said on Twitter on Thursday. The finance minister is expected to make announcements related to reform measures to boost the state’s revenue, to reduce the debt burden, and funds allocated to implement some of the key poll promises of the DMK including the reduction of fuel prices, and providing the monthly cash assistance of Rs 1,000 for women.

In August 2021, Tamil Nadu presented its maiden revised budget and unveiled several generous announcements including one to reduce the effective rate of tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre. The finance minister also released the white paper on the state’s finances and said that there has been “fiscal mismanagement” during the AIADMK regime over the last decade.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Budget 2022 Live Updates: DMK to present its first full-fledged budget for Tamil Nadu today; Stay tuned for live updates.

