Tamil Nadu: Brother-in-law runs down constable over land dispute

A 37-year-old grade-I police constable was run down by his brother-in-law and his accomplices over a land dispute at Cheyyur in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district on Tuesday.

The constable identified as R Kamesh Kumar, who belongs to the northern part of Cheyyur area, was attached to Neelankarai police station, police said.

The incident took place when Kamesh was speaking over the phone near his bike at around 11:30 am on Tuesday, police said quoting local witnesses.

Kamesh’s brother-in-law identified as Madhan Prabhu, who resides in the same locality, and his friends slammed the car against him post which he suffered grievous injury, police added.

The accused then fled the spot.

Kamesh’s bike allegedly caught fire in the impact of the incident.

The onlookers alerted the local police station. The fire and rescue personnel were soon informed to douse the fire.

According to police, Kamesh was declared dead on arrival at the nearby hospital.

“They had a previous enmity. It was over several issues, including land,” an official said.

“We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. Four people have been arrested till now, the prime accused Madhan Prabhu is absconding,” he added.