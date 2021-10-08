Tamil Nadu breaches the 5 crore mark in Covid-19 vaccines

The total number of people who have been administered with Covid-19 vaccines in Tamil Nadu has breached the five crore mark with 64 per cent of people receiving the first dose, State Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

As many as 50 lakh vaccines were in stock with the department for the fifth edition of the state-wide Mega Vaccination Camp scheduled to be held on October 10, the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said.

“Till date, 5,01,30,323 beneficiaries have received the Covid-19 vaccine in government and private run health care facilities. As many as 3,73,18,608 people (64 per cent) of them have received first dose while 1,28,11,715 of them (22 per cent) were administered with second doses,” he said in a press release.

Ahead of the next edition of the mega inoculation drive, he inspected the vaccines at the state vaccination storage facility on Thursday.

“Currently the department has 50.12 lakh doses as stock. Even in the next three days if six lakh people were administered with the vaccines through regular vaccination camps, there will be 44 lakh doses in-stock for the 5th Mega Vaccination Camp,” the release said.

The mass vaccination exercise on October 10 would be the highest with the government planning to hold it in 30,000 camps as against the earlier 20,000.

In the first ever mega vaccination camp conducted on September 12, 28.91 lakh people received the jabs while in the second one it was 16.43 lakh.

As many as 25.04 lakh people received the jabs in the third mega drive on September 26 while it was 17.40 lakh in the next franchise held on October 3.

In total 87,80,262 people were administered with the jabs during the four rounds of mass vaccination programme, the release said.

Meanwhile, with Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur and Nilgiris recording the lowest sero prevalence of 60 per cent, Subramaniam has advised to increase the number of vaccines to these four districts.

The findings of the Sero Survey released by the Department of Public Health had revealed the overall sero-prevalence among the people stood at 70 per cent .