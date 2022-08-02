scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain, NDRF teams rushed to districts

The administration in the districts set to receive heavy rains have been told to take up all precautionary measures including launching rescue and relief operations.

PTI | Chennai
August 2, 2022 10:54:32 am
A file photo of flooded Marina beach.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rains in certain districts in Tamil Nadu in the next four days, the state government on Monday said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to Kanyakumari and the Nilgiris district to assist the district administrations.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran directed the officials to remain alert and promptly respond to any emergencies. Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed the officials to prevent damages to property and loss of human lives due to rain, he said.

The district collectors have been told to take all precautionary measures and keep earthmovers and other equipment and rescue teams ready, the minister said.

Read also |IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu today

“A team of State Disaster Response Force has been sent to Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Nilgiris district each respectively to assist the district administration in rescue operations. Further, two NDRF teams each have been rushed to Kanyakumari and Nilgiris district, respectively,” the minister said.

People could contact the round-the-clock helpline: 1070 or Whatsapp 9445869848 for any emergency, Ramachandran said in a release here.

During the months of June and July, the state received 217.9 mm rainfall which is 82 per cent more than the average rainfall, he said.

The IMD has predicted isolated rain with thunderstorm in many parts of Tamil Nadu and heavy rain in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli and Ariyalur districts, from today.

It said a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu would bring heavy rain in Chennai and surrounding districts. PTI

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 10:54:32 am

