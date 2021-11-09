Tamil Nadu: Boy gets washed away while trying to take selfie near waterfall

An 11-year-old boy got washed away while he was attempting to take a selfie near a waterfall on Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, police said.

However, fire and rescue personnel have still not been able to trace the boy.

The boy has been identified as Sathish and he is a resident of Tiruvannamalai. Kallakurichi Police said that the boy and his family were on a visit to a relative’s house in the district.

“The family had planned to visit the Anjaneyar temple, and Sathish along with two of his cousins had gone to Mankombu waterfall in Sirukalur on Sunday morning. He was trying to take a picture when he slipped and got washed away. We were intimated of the incident around 12 noon but could not locate the body as it was raining heavily then. We tried searching for the body again on Monday, but were unsuccessful. Today, another team has gone for a search in the nearby village where the stream originates,” Jagadeesan, station officer, Fire and Rescue Serve, Kallakurichi told indianexpress.com.