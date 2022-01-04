Tamil Nadu: 11-year-old who was hit by stray bullet dies; CM announces Rs 10 lakh solatium

A 11-year-old boy who was hit in the head by a stray bullet from a firing range on December 30 died on Monday evening after failing to respond to medical treatment.

Pugazhendhi was at his grandparents’ residence in Narathamalai near Pudukkotai district, when he was hit by a bullet that was fired from a nearby range in Pasumalaipattai hamlet. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force were allegedly undergoing training during the incident.

Expressing his condolence, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that a solatium of Rs 10 lakh would be provided to the kin of the family. He said the police was conducting an inquiry, and necessary action would be taken against those responsible.

According to the police, Pugazhendhi was visiting his grandparents at their residence, about two kilometres from the firing range, on December 30. While he was eating outside the house, a bullet from one of the rifles hit him on his head and he collapsed. He was rushed to the Pudukkotai government Medical College Hospital and later taken to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

News agency PTI quoted a top surgeon of the hospital as saying that the boy underwent surgery and the bullet was removed.

Following this incident, the Pudukkotai district collector ordered the temporary closure of the firing range.

On Monday, after the boy passed away, his relatives and other villagers held a road-roko at Tiruchirapalli National Highway. They urged the government to provide relief and take immediate action against those responsible for the boy’s death.

The crowd dispersed after CM Stalin’s announcement, Pudukkotai SP Nisha Parthiban told IndianExpress.com. She added that an inquiry was being conducted.

Keeranur DSP Sivasubramanian said the firing range had been operating for over 40 years.