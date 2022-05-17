scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

15-year-old Tamil Nadu boy stabs classmate over throwing mango seeds, booked for attempt to murder

The accused was later booked by the police under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said they produced the juvenile before the judicial magistrate and later sent him to an observation home.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
May 17, 2022 12:33:56 pm
According to the police, the boy stabbed his classmate after an argument.

A 15-year-old boy has been booked on charges of attempt to murder after he stabbed his classmate following an argument inside their school near Kaveripattinam in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, said the police Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim had been playing with his friends and throwing mango seeds at each other at a higher secondary school in the Bannihalli village on Saturday, May 14. A mango seed allegedly hit one of the friends of the accused and an argument ensued. On Sunday, the accused sent a threatening voice message to the victim.

On Monday, when the victim was with his classmates, the accused entered into an argument with him asking how he could throw the mango seed at his friend. He then took a knife, which he had hidden in his pocket, stabbed him in the neck and fled the spot, the police said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Other students alerted their teachers after the incident and his family was also informed. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

More from Chennai

Best of Express Premium

Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
Rural pinches more in high inflation statesPremium
Rural pinches more in high inflation states
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...Premium
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...
More Premium Stories >>

The accused was later booked by the police under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said they produced the juvenile before the judicial magistrate and later sent him to an observation home.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement