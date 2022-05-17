15-year-old Tamil Nadu boy stabs classmate over throwing mango seeds, booked for attempt to murder

A 15-year-old boy has been booked on charges of attempt to murder after he stabbed his classmate following an argument inside their school near Kaveripattinam in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district, said the police Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim had been playing with his friends and throwing mango seeds at each other at a higher secondary school in the Bannihalli village on Saturday, May 14. A mango seed allegedly hit one of the friends of the accused and an argument ensued. On Sunday, the accused sent a threatening voice message to the victim.

On Monday, when the victim was with his classmates, the accused entered into an argument with him asking how he could throw the mango seed at his friend. He then took a knife, which he had hidden in his pocket, stabbed him in the neck and fled the spot, the police said.

Other students alerted their teachers after the incident and his family was also informed. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accused was later booked by the police under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said they produced the juvenile before the judicial magistrate and later sent him to an observation home.