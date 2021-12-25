Schools leaked CBSE Class 10, 12 papers to students, Tamil Nadu schools body alleges

A consortium of CBSE-affiliated schools in Tamil Nadu has sought the nullification of the first phase of board exams for classes 10 and 12 this year, citing large-scale “corrupt and fraudulent practices” in a letter to Board officials in Delhi.

The CBSE Schools’ Management Association (CSMA) — which represents around 350 schools in the state — flagged alleged incidents of manipulation, including leaking of answers to school students through WhatsApp and hard copies. CSMA said this was due to poorly planned changes and sudden implementation of a new assessment system this year.

Amidst a pandemic, the first phase of the Class 10 and 12 exams for multiple-choice questions (MCQs) began in November, and will conclude on December 30. The second phase of the exams, for descriptive answers, is scheduled for March 2022.

The outfit has demanded that authorities scrap the phase one examinations with immediate effec.

The marks secured by the students “are not the true reflection of their potential and preparation… (and) it is incumbent that the marks awarded to the students are not given any credence”, CSMA said.

“It is absolutely necessary to scrap the results of the Term I examination completely and the new pattern should be introduced only after adequate time is granted to the students and teachers, after the flaws in the existing system are completely ironed out,” the body said in a letter addressed to the Delhi office of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The CBSE’s spokesperson was not available for comment on Friday.