Tamil Nadu: Board examinations to be held in May, schools to resume offline classes from January 3

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday said board examinations for Classes X and XII will be held in May 2022. He made the announcement after chairing a meeting with the chief educational officers of all districts.

Poyyamozhi added that the first revision test will be held in the third week of January and the second revision test will be held in March.

Notably, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced earlier this month that physical classes for students of Standard VI to XII will resume from January 3. Asked if the scheduled resumption of offline classes will be postponed in view of the Omicron scare, Poyyamozhi said the reopening will happen as per the announcement as the department has not received any instruction from the Chief Minister’s Office on postponement.

The school education minister said he also discussed the issues of sexual harassment and unsafe school buildings during his meeting with the district educational officers.

Poyyamozhi told media persons that they have identified 1,600 unsafe school buildings and instructions have been given to demolish the structures. The authorities concerned have also been asked to submit a stability report after conducting a survey of all school buildings.

Talking about sexual harassment complaints, Poyyamozhi said the officials have informed him that a complaint box is being kept and posters with helpline number – 14417 – are being put up in all school campuses.