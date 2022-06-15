Two more beaches in Tamil Nadu to be developed on lines of Blue Flag-certified Kovalam, says tourism minister

Tami Nadu Tourism Minister Dr M Mathiventhan said on Tuesday that tourism development corporation (TTDC) has plans to develop the Muthukuda beach in Pudukkottai and the Muthupettai beach in Tiruvarur on the lines of the Kovalam beach in Chennai, which has the Blue Flag certification, an international tag given by Foundation for Environmental Education.

The minister, alongside TTDC managing director and other officials, inspected the progress of the works at Kovalam beach which is set to be renovated with various additional infrastructure facilities to facilitate the tourists.

The minister said that the beach was developed at Rs 7.93 crore. He added that there are several facilities on the beach, including bathing rooms, disabled-friendly restrooms, CCTVs, lighting, facilities to swim safely on the shore, purified drinking water, first-aid centres and parking space.

The minister later visited the Mudaliarkuppam boat house located on the East Coast Road (ECR) and inspected the developmental works. The government had earlier set aside Rs 50 lakh for the upgrade here. The authorities were instructed to construct a hut and restaurants for the benefit of the public.

While presenting the budget for 2021-22, the state government had announced the intent for obtaining the prestigious Blue Flag certification for 10 beaches in the state in the next five years. Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan had said that Rs 100 crore would be spent in the next five years to beautify the beaches in the state.