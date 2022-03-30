Tamil Nadu: BJP youth wing leader in cop net for posting ‘fake news’ on MK Stalin

The Salem Police Tuesday arrested a BJP Yuva Morcha functionary on alleged charges of spreading fake news against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

According to the police, T Arul Prasad (30), the district general secretary of BJYM’s Salem (West) unit, allegedly posted a fake news card on Twitter which said that a “cooling jacket” worn by Stalin during his recent trip to Dubai was worth Rs 17 crore and attributed the information to Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan.

The finance minister posted a screenshot of the tweet and said the incident could be the first case for the newly-formed social media unit of the Greater Chennai Police.

During the Budget session in March, Thiagarajan had said the government has formed a Special Social Media Centre (SMMC) to prevent increasing crimes resulting from fake news.

Based on a complaint of a local Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam functionary in Edappadi near Salem, Prasad, who runs a hotel in Nachipalayam, was booked by the police under three sections, including 153 (A), 504, 505 (II), of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups. He was later remanded to judicial custody.