Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president held over ‘breaking lock’ of memorial

Updated: August 14, 2022 10:42:12 pm
Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president K P Ramalingam was on Sunday arrested in connection with an incident involving breaking open the lock of Bharat Mata memorial in Dharmapuri district, police said.
Ramalingam visited the memorial on August 11 in the district, along with party workers, and the lock on the gate outside was broken by partymen to illegally gain entry, they said. A Dharmapuri police official said an FIR has been filed under IPC sections and Ramalingam was arrested.
State BJP chief K Annamalai said Ramalingam visited the memorial to pay floral tributes to a statue of Bharat Mata only on the basis of permission accorded by officials.
On his twitter handle, Annamalai said officials were not present and the gate was locked. After waiting for a long time, Ramalingam and cadres went into the memorial without causing any damage to the gate. Condemning the arrest of Ramalingam, Annamalai demanded that the police immediately set him free without any conditions.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by NazismPremium
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Latest News
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may get Finance & Health
BMC’s business incubation centre to help set up mini-STPs for five slum pockets
Hathras victim’s family torture continues even after 2 years: Rahul Gandhi
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are letting their hair down in Barcelona, see photos as they take the city ride
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Explained: Tension between Nicaragua and the Catholic Church
Durand Cup: Defending champions FC Goa face Mohammedan Sporting test in opener
Vicky Kaushal’s name in Uri has a connection with Hrithik Roshan’s inspiring Lakshya
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and condition improving, agent says