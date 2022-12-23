scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa’s house attacked; BJP points fingers at DMK Minister Geetha Jeevan

The incident occurred when Sasikala Pushpa was away in Kanyakumari to attend a party event. BJP president K Annamalai alleged that the miscreants had acted on the instructions of Tamil Nadu Minister Geetha Jeevan.

BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa tweeted out pictures of broken furniture and damaged car parts. (Twitter/ @SasikalaPushpa)
A group of men Thursday attacked the house of former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sasikala Pushpa in Tamil Nadu and damaged the furniture and the car parked in front of the house, while she was away in Kanyakumari to attend a party event.

BJP president K Annamalai took to Twitter and alleged that the miscreants had acted on the instructions of Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan.

Sasikala herself posted images of the damaged plastic chairs, windows, windscreen of car, etc on Twitter.

She alleged that the “DMK goons” who cannot take on the BJP on ideological terms are taking the path of violence which by no means would affect the spirit of BJP workers.

A few days ago DMK’s minister Geetha Jeevan, during a public meeting, made comments against Annamalai. In retaliation, during an event in Thoothukudi, Sasikala Pushpa launched scathing remarks on the ruling DMK and against Geetha Jeevan.

On knowing about the attack, BJP workers gathered at her house and police were deployed as a preventive measure. The Thoothukudi police have registered a case and have opened an investigation.

Speaking to indianexpress.com Friday, Sasikala Pushpa said that the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 13 people, including a couple of DMK councillors, but slapped only minor sections on them.

“Our cadres who attempted to lay siege to Geetha Jeevan’s house are currently housed in marriage halls. The police have registered an FIR against me for speaking against the DMK minister but nothing has been filed against her. Our leader came out in the open against the corrupt activities that she and her government was carrying out which was why she threatened our leader. How can we keep quiet? said Pushpa, while urging the police to register an FIR against Geetha Jeevan as well.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 03:26:49 pm
