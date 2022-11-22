scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Tamil Nadu BJP removes actor for anti-party activities, bars OBC leader over controversial audio

BJP TN President K Annamalai said the telephonic conversation between the party's State General Secretary, OBC Morcha, Trichy Surya Siva with that of state BJP minority wing head Daisy Saran "came to my knowledge."

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (File)

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Tuesday barred its OBC wing leader from party events after an audio clip in which he is purportedly heard using abusive language against a woman colleague went viral, and removed an actor from her posts for alleged anti-party activities.

BJP TN President K Annamalai said the telephonic conversation between the party’s State General Secretary, OBC Morcha, Trichy Surya Siva with that of state BJP minority wing head Daisy Saran “came to my knowledge.”

A one-man disciplinary panel has been asked to submit a report on the matter to the party high command within a week and till that time “we advise Surya Siva not to attend party programmes,” Annamalai said in a statement, uploaded on the state BJP’s official Twitter handle.

Surya, son of senior DMK leader and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Trichy Siva, had joined the BJP in May this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

In a separate statement, Annamalai announced the suspension of actor Gayathri Raguramm for six months from all her party posts for “repeatedly violating party discipline and bring disrepute” to it.

More from Chennai

Among others, she is State President of Other State and Overseas Tamil Development and Art and Culture State wing.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 02:09:45 pm
Next Story

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score: Messi seeks history with Argentina

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement