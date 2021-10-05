Tamil Nadu: BJP to protest in front of temples, churches & mosques against prolonged closure

The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP will protest in front of all major places of worship in the state on October 7 from 11 am to push the state government to allow people to enter the places of worship on weekends as well.

In a statement issued Monday, state president Annamalai asked the general public to take part in the protest in large numbers as it will be organised “for the welfare of the people”.

Annamalai said the Tamil Nadu government, citing Covid-19, has closed the places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday when devotees usually want to pay a visit with their families.

“The places of worship have remained shut for a long time. Bus and train services, cinema theatres, TASMAC shops, shopping malls, flight services, public and private entities, factories are functioning without any interruption and even schools for Classes I-VIII are set to be reopened from November 1. However, places of worship alone are closed in view of Covid-19, it is surprising,” he said.

He further added, “The closure of places of worship has an indirect effect on the livelihood of the people. The women who sell flowers or the traders who sell puja paraphernalia or the farmers who produce them, all of them are in deep misery as their livelihood is affected. Without any further delay, the government should immediately allow the public to enter the places of worship on weekends.”

Annamalai will lead the protest in front of Sri Kaalikambal temple in Chennai while former MP and senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan will hold a similar protest in Tiruvannamalai, former BJP National Secretary H Raja in Rameshwaram, former BJP state president C P Radhakrishnan in Pazhani, senior leader and MLA Nayinaar Nagendiran in Tiruchendur and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore. Other senior leaders and functionaries will hold similar protests in front of major places of worship in the state.

Apart from temples, Annamalai said BJP’s minority wing leaders will stage protests in front of all major churches and mosques in the state.