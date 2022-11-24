scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu BJP panel questions two functionaries over ‘controversial’ audio

With the conversation audio clip going viral on social media, BJP State President K Annamalai had ordered an inquiry and asked the leaders to appear before a committee at Tirupur BJP office, party sources said.

BJP State President K Annamalai had ordered an inquiry and asked the leaders to appear before a committee at Tirupur BJP office, party sources said.

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Thursday enquired party Minority wing head Daisy Saran and party’s State General Secretary, OBC Morcha, Trichy Surya Siva over their ‘controversial’ phone conversation.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu BJP suspends actor Gayathri Raghuram, takes action against Surya Siva

Accordingly, a committee comprising party vice president Kanagasabhapathi and secretary Malarkodi inquired them separately, they said.

The report will be sent to the State leadership for further action, they added.

The party on Tuesday barred its OBC wing leader from party events after an audio clip in which he is purportedly heard using abusive language against a woman colleague went viral.

Surya, son of senior DMK leader and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Trichy Siva, had joined the BJP in May this year.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 08:48:00 pm
