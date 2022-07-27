Tamil Nadu: BJP man sticks Modi’s photograph on billboards for chess event

Updated: July 27, 2022 12:07:23 pm
A BJP office-bearer on Wednesday affixed bright portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on billboards put up in Chennai as part of the Tamil Nadu government’s publicity campaign for the 44th Chess Olympiad, set to commence on July 28.
Amar Prasad Reddy, president of sports and skill development cell of Tamil Nadu BJP, released a video clip of him fixing photographs of Modi on hoardings, along with two others. He posted the clip on his twitter handle.
In the video, the Saffron party functionary blamed the DMK-regime for going ahead with the campaign for the chess event without including Modi’s photograph and termed it a ‘huge mistake.’ Reddy said that the Olympiad is not a state level event but are international tournaments. “This is not a DMK party function. This is a government (sponsored) event. Prime Minister’s photograph must be featured,” he said in the video clip.
Let me remind CM @stalin that our PM Sh. @narendramodi Avl is the sole representative of this Nation🔥🔥
Here we begin!!!
Chess Olympiad 2022.@annamalai_k @blsanthosh @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/eKiMW8GmQ9
— Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) July 27, 2022
He also urged office-bearers, party workers and those in the BJP’s sports and skill development cell to emulate him and fix portraits of Modi on hoardings for the Chess Olympiad across Tamil Nadu.
Asked if he has taken permission from authorities to fix the portraits of Modi on hoardings, he retorted: “Should Prime Minister’s photograph be a part of the campaign or not?. Prime Minister Modi ji’s portraits must definitely be part of the publicity campaign.”
When asked again, Reddy told PTI that he has not taken permission from authorities to stick Modi’s photographs on billboards. He said he started fixing Prime Minister’s portraits on hoardings on Wednesday.
Subscriber Only Stories
The 44th Chess Olympiad, to be held at nearby Mamallapuram, starts on July 28 and ends on August 10. The state government has allocated Rs 92.13 crore for conducting the event.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning
'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury
How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drivePremium
Latest News
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners
MPSOS 10th, 12th results declared; here’s how to check
60 per cent of Indians want to explore Web3 as a full-time career option: KuCoin Survey
Hair loss and lower libido among long Covid symptoms – new research
Man killed after speeding Scorpio crashes into him in Noida
Majid Haq calls out Scotland players for ‘deafening silence’ after racism report
Watch: Monkey performs first aid procedure on baby, wins hearts online
7 charred to death at dumpsite
Haryana Congress protests arrest of party leaders, burns Modi’s effigies
Jonny Bairstow emerges as England injury doubt for T20 vs South Africa
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
Many with extremely short stature have genetic mutations, shows Delhi’s Gangaram Hospital study