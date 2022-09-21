Tamil Nadu BJP leader arrested for making threatening remarks against DMK MP

Balaji Uthamaramasamy, the Coimbatore district president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making threatening remarks against senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Nilgiris MP A Raja.

The Peelamedu police arrested Uthamaramasamy based on a complaint by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, an ally of the DMK. The complaint was lodged against the BJP leader, who had made comments against Raja and social reformer E V R Periyar.

Uthamaramasamy was later remanded in judicial custody.

In a purported video clip on social media, Uthamaramasamy, during his speech, was seen challenging Raja to enter Coimbatore without police protection. He had said that if the DMK leader does not stop making derogatory remarks against Hindus, he would not be allowed to set foot into Coimbatore airport. “It’s not like the old times and there will be consequences,” Uthamaramasamy said in the video.

He had also made remarks against Chief Minister M K Stalin and Hindus who are part of the DMK.

Raja, last week, stoked controversy over his remarks against the ‘Shudra’ community and Manusmriti.

As the news of the BJP leader’s arrest spread across the town, several BJP cadres gathered in front of the station and raised slogans against the police and the DMK. The members also staged a road blockade when Balaji was taken to a government hospital from the police station for a health checkup.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai took to Twitter and condemned the incident. He asked the police why there was no action initiated against Raja who made comments meant to incite communal violence.

“DMK government, we will not fear your oppression. People will soon teach a lesson to your dictatorship,” Annamalai tweeted.

A couple of days ago, on behalf of Hindu Munnani, an organisation having allegiance to BJP, protests were made against Raja for his alleged hate speech against certain communities.

Last week, Raja, while addressing a meeting of Dravidar Kazhagam, founded by Periyar, had claimed that the ‘Shudra’ community was insulted in Manusmriti and denied equality, employment and entry into temples.

“You are a Shudra till you remain a Hindu. You are the son of a prostitute till you remain a Shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You are untouchable till you remain a Hindu,” PTI quoted Raja as saying.

The video of the incident went viral sparking outrage in the state. Even as Raja took to his social media pages and issued a clarification, the BJP leaders condemned his speech and demanded stringent action.

In a couple of areas, including Nilgiris, the hometown of Raja, shops were shut after Hindu Munnani called for ‘bandh’ in protest against “the anti-Hindu remarks” made by Raja.

C T R Nirmal Kumar, BJP’s Tamil Nadu president of IT and Social Media, took to Twitter and shared that they have filed a complaint before the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Raja for his alleged hate speech against Hindus and urged the Speaker to prevent the DMK leader from contesting in future elections.

Complaint filed as affidavit against @dmk_raja before honorable @loksabhaspeaker under rule 233A(4) conduct of Business In Lok Sabha, for unethical act ofhate speech against Hindu's, Shri A.Raja should be refrain from contesting any elections in future. @BJPVinodSonkar @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/LnqX8C9lsp — CTR.Nirmal kumar (@CTR_Nirmalkumar) September 20, 2022

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported in Puducherry Tuesday following altercations between the members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and Hindu Munnani over the ongoing issue.