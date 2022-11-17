scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Tamil Nadu BJP IT Wing secretary restrained from making defamatory statements against state minister

Earlier, petitioner's senior advocate P Wilson submitted Kumar was running a smear campaign against Balaji for the past several months by continuously making wild, false and defamatory statements against him due to political reasons.

State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji (File)

The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained a senior Tamil Nadu BJP functionary from making any defamatory tweets/statements against State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji.

Justice C V Karthikeyan granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from Balaji, which besides seeking an order to gag CTR Nirmal Kumar, secretary of TN BJP IT Wing, also demanded payment of Rs 2 crore towards damages.

Earlier, petitioner’s senior advocate P Wilson submitted Kumar was running a smear campaign against Balaji for the past several months by continuously making wild, false and defamatory statements against him due to political reasons.

The intention was to defame and tarnish his personal and professional reputation. Kumar was not engaging in any constructive criticism or political opposition but is only defaming through vexatious and slanderous allegations without any basis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...

No material evidence has been disclosed for his defamation campaign during the last six months. In fact even when a legal notice was issued to cease and desist, instead of giving an explanation/justification for the accusations,
Kumar tweeted about the notice too with further false and defamatory statements, Wilson contended.

More from Chennai

After observing that a prima facie case is made out, the judge granted the interim injunction.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 05:42:47 pm
Next Story

Arjun Kapoor schools reporter for asking question on intimacy and multiple partners before marriage

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement