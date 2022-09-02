scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai: Govt selling liquor can’t advise Centre on drug menace

Reacting to DMK minister K Ponmudy’s criticism over the drugs movement through Gujarat’s Mundra port, K Annamalai asks him not to fall prey to 'fake news'.

tamil nadu bjp president annamalaiBJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai (Twitter/@annamalai)

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai lambasted the DMK government on Friday after a minister pointed to the large-scale drug movement through a Gujarat seaport to criticise the central government.

“K Ponmudy has once again brought to light the incompetence of this DMK government”, the BJP leader said a day after the higher education minister blamed the Union government for the large-scale movement of drugs, and said India’s seaports—especially the Mundra port in BJP-ruled Gujarat and those in Andhra Pradesh—had become hubs for drugs smuggled from Afghanistan and Iran. Ponmudy also said drug smuggling had increased rapidly after the seaports were privatised.

Naming two senior DMK leaders, Annamalai said “ministers who run breweries” had no right to advise the central government on drugs. He also faulted the government for running liquor shops and talking about controlling the drug menace “at the same time”.

He alleged the southern state had become the capital of ganja in recent years and that Chief Minister M K Stalin’s Operation Ganja drive to curb the supply of cannabis was just eyewash.

He asked how one could trust a government that “robbed everyone of Rs 5,000 annually through Tasmac would eliminate drugs”, referring to the earnings of the government-run corporation that has a monopoly over liquor sales in the state.

Annamalai sought to remind the DMK government, “which boasts about arrests made in drug cases”, that the availability of ganja had increased in the state.

The BJP leader also said Ponmudy’s statement about the privatisation of ports had factual errors and asked him not to fall prey to “fake news” circulated on social media.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 09:37:34 pm
