TN BJP chief Annamalai shares edited clip of DMK MP Baalu’s remarks on ‘temple demolition’, draws flak

K Annamalai, chief of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, took to Twitter Sunday and shared an edited clip of DMK MP and former Union Minister T R Baalu’s speech at an event in Madurai and alleged that DMK members take pride in demolishing 100-year-old Hindu temples. Soon after, DMK members posted the full video of Baalu’s speech and party spokesperson T K S Elangovan slammed Annamalai for indulging in “cheap politics”.

DMK men take pride in demolishing 100-year-old Hindu temples. The very reason we want the HR&CE dissolved and want the temple freed from the clutches of government. pic.twitter.com/c4AQTaRkPN — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) January 29, 2023

In the clip which lasts around 40 seconds, Baalu is heard saying that he had demolished “100-year-old temples…” built for goddesses like “Saraswathi temple, Lakshmi temple…. Parvathi temple” that stood on GST Road in his constituency. The MP is also heard saying that he did so despite his supporters warning him that it will not fetch him votes.

Sharing the clip, Annamalai said, “DMK men take pride in demolishing 100-year-old Hindu temples. The very reason we want the HR&CE dissolved and want the temple freed from the clutches of government”, referring to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department.

Soon, many DMK supporters on social media noted that the clip was edited and shared a longer version of the speech made by Baalu in support of the Sethusamudram Ship Canal Project on Saturday. The event was attended by K Veeramani, the chief of the Dravidar Kazhagam, and other Secular Progressive Alliance leaders.

DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan slammed the BJP leader for his post and referred to him as “cut-and-paste Annamalai”. Elangovan said that despite Baalu providing a detailed explanation in the actual speech, Annamalai indulged in playing cheap politics and deliberately edited out other parts of the video. He urged the BJP state chief to stop indulging in activities that trigger public unrest in the state.

In the longer version of the video, Baalu is heard saying that he had demolished the temple during the construction of a four-lane road. The MP noted that he told his supporters that he had no other option and that he convinced the people and carried out the demolition activity, besides building another bigger temple that allows at least 100-200 people to have meals on its premises.

The DMK MP also recalled the time he served as the Union minister and how his department had to demolish places of worship like mosques, churches for several development projects. He noted that on one occasion former West Bengal chief minister, the late Jyoti Basu, expressed concern when Baalu’s department decided to demolish a 100-year-old mosque in West Bengal as it will affect the faithful and hence the vote bank. Balu said he explained to Basu and his party MPs about the necessity to demolish the mosque for the project and recounted how the same was done in his constituency.