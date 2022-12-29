Tamil Nadu BJP asks cadre to refrain from making comments against allies

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024, political parties in Tamil Nadu have started urging their functionaries to work towards the polls and refrain from making comments against their allies on social media.

A week ago, amid reports that the BJP is taking decisions in forming alliance and seat-sharing in the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar called them fake and said they were published to malign the image of his party. He also said the mega alliance in 2024 will be formed only under the AIADMK.

Reflecting their party leaders’ opinions on the ground, functionaries of the AIADMK and BJP had also been taking potshots at each other on social media.

Under these circumstances, during a meeting of AIADMK senior functionaries, district secretaries, MLAs, and spokespersons at the party headquarters in Chennai a couple of days ago, its interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said the BJP is not controlling their party and it’s not calling shots in any of the matters concerned to AIADMK.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu BJP’s IT and social media president C T R Nirmal Kumar took to Twitter to say if any party office bearer posts their personal view about the alliance and alliance leaders and gives the impression that it is the view of the party, disciplinary action would be initiated against them as per the directions of their state party president K Annamalai.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin during an event on Wednesday urged office-bearers of various wings of the party to take responsibility and save the country and its people from the forces that attempt to strengthen the communal and caste disparities to establish power.

In a tweet, Stalin said it was their duty to build a progressive society on the basis of equality, social justice and rationalism.