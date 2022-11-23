No one can cross ‘Laxman Rekha’, disciplinary action against wrongdoers will continue: TN BJP leader Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai said Wednesday that disciplinary action against party members who are at fault will continue in the upcoming days and his primary focus is on expanding its wings across the state.

Annamalai’s comments came a day after the BJP Tamil Nadu unit barred Suriya Siva, its general secretary, OBC Morcha, from attending party-related events after a purported audio clip of him issuing death threats and hurling sexist slurs at minority wing leader Daisy Saran went viral on social media. Suriya Siva, the son of DMK MP Trichy Siva, had joined the BJP this May.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu BJP suspends actor Gayathri Raghuram, takes action against Surya Siva

In a statement, Annamalai said he has asked the party’s vice-president and disciplinary committee head Kanaga Sabapathy to submit a report in the next seven days. In another statement, Annamalai suspended actor Gayathri Raghuram, a former head of the party’s art and cultural wing, for a period of six months for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it.

Addressing reporters in Chennai on the sidelines of an event, Annamalai said, unlike the DMK, the BJP is a party that doesn’t see any partiality and initiates action against whoever is at fault. “The BJP is a party with a difference. I have asked the committee to submit the report as early as possible. They will conduct an inquiry with both Siva and our minority wing leader and a report will be in my hands tomorrow. Even if people claim it is a personal conversation, I am not going to leave it. Just wait for 10 more days. You can’t cross the Lakshman Rekha… disciplinary action will continue against wrongdoers,” Annamalai said.

The BJP leader said a few tough decisions had to be made otherwise the party can’t go to the next level. He said only if a few people get off a bus, the new ones can be seated. “The BJP is a party for everyone. If someone thinks they can claim a stake here, I am not going to allow it to happen under my leadership,” Annamalai said.

He added only the NDA high command will take a call on the alliance for the 2024 polls and that the relationship with the AIADMK has been smooth so far.