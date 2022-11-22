Tamil Nadu BJP suspends actor Gayathri Raghuram, takes action against Surya Siva

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday announced the suspension of actor Gayathri Raghuram for six months for “bringing disrepute to the party” and barred OBC leader Surya Siva from party events pending an inquiry.

The son of DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Surya is the general secretary of the state BJP’s OBC Morcha. The disciplinary action came in the wake of the leak of a telephone conversation where he purportedly abused and gave death threats to Daisy Saran, the party’s state minority wing chief, over some appointments in the wing.

Annamalai issued a statement saying he had directed state party vice-president Kanaga Sabapathy to submit a report on the matter in the next seven days.

A leader of the BJP’s Tamil development wing, Raghuram reportedly condemned Surya over the conversation. She posted a series of tweets in response to the suspension order. “He always wanted me out from day one. I will come back stronger,” she tweeted, without naming anyone.

Raghuram also rejected the allegation that she was against the BJP, saying the party was beyond an individual. She also questioned the decision taken “without an inquiry”.

Stating that a few BJP functionaries were providing their opinions in YouTube interviews, Annamalai said that apart from the spokespersons, other functionaries would have to seek permission form the media wing before participating in interviews and debates. He warned violators of the directive of strict action.