Tamil Nadu celebrates ‘Bhogi,’ pollution level ‘satisfactory’ says govt

The ‘Bhogi’ festival on the eve of the harvest fete ‘Pongal’ was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Thursday with bonfires leading to mild smog in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), citing Covid curbs and its awareness campaign said the pollution level observed on Thursday was very low when compared to Bhogi, the previous year.

Airport sources said flight operations were unaffected, adding the presence of ‘fog and smog’ was mild to moderate and it lasted only for a while.

Also Read | Penalty for not wearing face mask increased to Rs 500 in Tamil Nadu

While the smog was mild in several areas, it was moderate and more in a string of localities and in such places motorists faced difficulty early in the morning in view a dip in visibility, residents said adding few areas briefly witnessed a drizzle as well.

The TNPCB in a press release said the overall status of gaseous pollutants were found to be well within the prescribed standards.

The Air Quality Index values observed in Chennai city was found to be within the satisfactory limit, it added.

“During the year 2021 on Bhogi day the AQI value out of the 15 zones of Greater Chennai City Corporation, 12 zones were in moderate AQI value and the remaining 3 zones were in poor AQI value,” the release said.

People, in keeping with the tradition, lit bonfires and youngsters beat drums early in the morning in front of their houses to celebrate Bhogi.

The celebrations signify fresh aspirations, hope and a new beginning on the eve of Pongal and the start of Tamil month, ‘Thai’ on the day of harvest festival.

Though things that are not needed were discarded in the past as part of Bhogi celebrations, nowadays it is largely symbolic.

On the origin of the festival, noted archaeologist, S Ramachandran told PTI that ‘Bhogi’ began in ancient times and it could be traced to the worship of Lord Balarama and the plough as well.

The present-day celebrations involving bonfires is also a residual feature of the ‘Naga Deepaali’ event associated with farming communities in olden times, Ramachandran said.

The TNPCB, underscoring the ‘Smoke-free Bhogi festival’ slogan had appealed to the people, as part of its awareness campaign to not burn tyres or items like plastic to protect the environment.

“Our ancestors celebrated Bhogi festival before Pongal festival traditionally based on hope by discarding negative thoughts and cheering the positive thoughts so as to celebrate the Pongal festival,” Tamil Nadu Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan had said in a statement.

Such celebrations in olden days had not caused pollution as only things made of natural raw materials were discarded in bonfires, he had said on Wednesday.