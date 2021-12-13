scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 13, 2021
MUST READ

Tamil Nadu: Bharatanatyam dancer Zakir Hussain denied entry to Srirangam temple

Zakir Hussain was stopped by an activist Rangarajan Narasimhan saying that only Hindus are allowed to enter. HR and CE Minister PK Sekar said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated and based on the report, further action will be taken.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
December 13, 2021 7:08:49 pm
Srirangam, Srirangam Temple, zakir hussain, Bharatanatyam, chennai news, chennai, Indian express, Indian express news, tamil nadu newsThe Srirangam police said Hussain, who had visited the temple on many occasions previously, came to the temple on December 10 to offer prayers. (Twitter/@TempleSrirangam)

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department has lodged a complaint against a person for allegedly stopping renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Zakir Hussain from entering the Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple at Srirangam in Tiruchirapalli on the grounds of religion.

The Srirangam police said Hussain, who had visited the temple on many occasions previously, came to the temple on December 10 to offer prayers. In the afternoon, while he was entering the temple, he was stopped by an activist Rangarajan Narasimhan saying that only Hindus are allowed to enter. Narasimhan allegedly abused Hussain and pushed him to the exit. The police added that Hussain has also lodged a complaint against Narasimhan.

Hussain shared the incident on his social media page. He said Narasimhan made unsavoury remarks on his religion. Later Hussain shared pictures of him getting treatment at a hospital due to high blood pressure and dizziness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On the other hand, Rangarajan Narasimhan took to Twitter and justified his actions in a series of tweets.

“This guy, Zakir Hussain, a muslim by birth and practice who abuses Sanathana Dharmis in his facebook/twitter was seen inside Srirangam Temple today. I had to show him the door. Archakas of this temple have no sense whatsoever? If he wants to claim to be a SD why didn’t he convert?” he tweeted.

Narasimhan shared a picture of the temple board which read that only Hindus are allowed beyond a point. He said he had also complained online with the Srirangam police.

Hussain, a recipient of the Kalaimamani Award by the Tamil Nadu government, has performed at various temples in the state. Activists like TM Krishna took to Twitter and condemned the act.

HR and CE Minister PK Sekar said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated and based on the report, further action will be taken.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 13: Latest News

Advertisement