Tamil Nadu: Bharatanatyam dancer Zakir Hussain denied entry to Srirangam temple

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department has lodged a complaint against a person for allegedly stopping renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Zakir Hussain from entering the Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple at Srirangam in Tiruchirapalli on the grounds of religion.

The Srirangam police said Hussain, who had visited the temple on many occasions previously, came to the temple on December 10 to offer prayers. In the afternoon, while he was entering the temple, he was stopped by an activist Rangarajan Narasimhan saying that only Hindus are allowed to enter. Narasimhan allegedly abused Hussain and pushed him to the exit. The police added that Hussain has also lodged a complaint against Narasimhan.

Hussain shared the incident on his social media page. He said Narasimhan made unsavoury remarks on his religion. Later Hussain shared pictures of him getting treatment at a hospital due to high blood pressure and dizziness.

On the other hand, Rangarajan Narasimhan took to Twitter and justified his actions in a series of tweets.

“This guy, Zakir Hussain, a muslim by birth and practice who abuses Sanathana Dharmis in his facebook/twitter was seen inside Srirangam Temple today. I had to show him the door. Archakas of this temple have no sense whatsoever? If he wants to claim to be a SD why didn’t he convert?” he tweeted.

Narasimhan shared a picture of the temple board which read that only Hindus are allowed beyond a point. He said he had also complained online with the Srirangam police.

Hussain, a recipient of the Kalaimamani Award by the Tamil Nadu government, has performed at various temples in the state. Activists like TM Krishna took to Twitter and condemned the act.

Deeply disturbed about the ill treatment of dancer Zakir Hussain when he went to have darshanam of Ranganatha at Srirangam. Action needs to be taken against the person. Let's not forget, Srirangam is an example of syncretic bhakti with a special place given to Thuluka Nacchiar. — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) December 11, 2021

HR and CE Minister PK Sekar said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated and based on the report, further action will be taken.