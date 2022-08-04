Tamil Nadu bans use of ‘thandora’ for public announcements

The Tamil Nadu government banned Wednesday the practice of making announcements using the traditional ‘thandroa’, a drum-like instrument.

Chief secretary V Irai Anbu, in a communication to all the district collectors, said that with the advent of science and technology, there is no necessity for a ‘thandora’ to be used as the authorities can attach a megaphone to a vehicle and go around every corner of the area to pass on the information to the people. The chief secretary informed the district collectors to take this message to the local panchayats and take action against those who defy the order.

Public announcements through the ‘thandora’ involves a drummer, or messenger, walking down the street drumming a tune on the drum to let the public know of important messages.

It is to be noted that last month at Chinnasalem near Kallakurichi, the local administration made an announcement through a ‘thandora’ urging the residents of Kaniyamoor to return the items they had taken from a private school during the protests over the death of a 17-year-old school student.

Through Tandora, the #Kallakurichi police department has urged the locals to return the items they had taken from a private school during the protest on July 17 or face stringent action. pic.twitter.com/TjCAmZ5KfC — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) July 20, 2022

The use of ‘thandora’ was slammed by several activists as the practice is believed to be linked to the caste system.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP and writer Dr Ravikumar took to Twitter and thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin and others for doing away with the practice. He said his 15-year-old wish has been fulfilled.