Tamil Nadu bans online gaming; Rs 5,000 fine, six months jail for violators

The people who host common gaming houses will be punished with a fine amount of 10,000 rupees and two years imprisonment.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgated Ordinance on Friday to ban online gaming. The decision was been taken based on the proposal by the state government.

As per the ordinance, people who are found gaming will be punished with a fine amount of 5,000 rupees and six months imprisonment. The people who host common gaming houses will be punished with a fine amount of 10,000 rupees and two years imprisonment. The ordinance provides for banning the electronic transfer of funds used for wagering and betting, distributing the winnings, prize money. It also provides for punishing the persons who are running the company which conducts online gaming by wagering and betting

“Due to online gaming, innocent people mainly youngsters are being cheated and some people have committed suicide. In order to avoid such incidents of suicide and protect innocent people from the evils of online gaming, the Government has submitted proposal to the Hon’ble Governor to promulgate an ordianance by amending the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1930), Chennai City Police Act, 1888 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1888) and the Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1859 (Tamil Nadu Act XXIV of 1859),” the Raj Bhavan release read.

This comes weeks after the state government informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that it was actively considering banning online games.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd