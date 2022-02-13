TN back to normal as nearly all Covid curbs lifted, playschools to open

Nearly two years after they were closed due as Covid-19 began its spread, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced the reopening of playschools and nursery schools with Lower KG and Upper KG sections from Wednesday.

The latest announcement involves withdrawing almost all significant restrictions that were in place due to the pandemic. Relaxations were increased on the number of people who can attend public events — up from 100 to 200 at wedding functions and 100 at funerals.

All this will come into effect from Wednesday, even as the government urged people to retain precautions.

In a statement, Chief Minister M K Stalin said relaxations were meant to help people’s livelihoods. “I request everyone to wear masks in public places, maintain social distancing, and to take double vaccination,” Stalin stated.

The statement said the government took the decisions to withdraw the curbs in view of the future of students, employment opportunities, and the necessity to restore everyday life.

While exhibitions and trade fairs will be allowed from Wednesday, the ban on political, cultural and social events will continue to be in place until March 2, according to the government statement. The release stated that all other restrictions imposed due to the pandemic have been lifted.

With the latest announcement, hotels, restaurants, bakeries, cinemas, theatres, shops, showrooms, jewellery stores, clubs, gyms, sports events at indoor stadiums, beauty parlours, salons and amusement parks will be allowed to function with 100-per cent capacity.

The government statement noted that the number of active cases in the state has come down from 30,744 on January 22 to 3,086 on February 11.

Saturday’s decision to ease almost all restrictions came at a high-level meeting chaired by Stalin with Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior administration officers.

Physical classes commenced on February 1 for school children from class I to XII and for college students.