Tamil Nadu: Avinashi tahsildar moved out over beef row

Avinashi tahsildar M Tamilselvan, who landed in trouble after allegedly ordering a meat stall owner not to sell beef, has been transferred to Uthukuli near Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu.

A person named Velusamy had been running a meat stall in the Kaanangulam area in Ayyampalayam village. On Saturday evening, Tamilselvan had visited the area and instructed Velusamy not to sell beef as he had received complaints that they are slaughtering cows on the streets and are not maintaining hygiene.

In a purported video uploaded on social media, the tahsildar can be heard telling Velusamy he cannot sell beef but is allowed to sell chicken and mutton.

Velusamy is seen telling the tahsildar that there are over 100 shops in that area that sell beef and that he alone shouldn’t be targeted. To this, the tahsildar replies that he is acting based on a complaint he received from the public.

People around Velusamy were seen asking the official if there is anything in the government’s rulebook regarding cow slaughtering. A video of the incident immediately went viral.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) and other Dalit organisations, including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam, protested outside the Avinashi Taluk office in Tiruppur district condemning the incident. They raised slogans and demanded stringent action against the tahsildar.

Responding to the incident, Revenue Minister KSSR Ramachandran said he has ordered the district collector to look into the issue and find an amicable solution. Under these circumstances, the tahsildar was transferred on Tuesday.

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Tamilselvan said what he did was in accordance with the law and he didn’t abuse his powers. “We received a complaint from the public that they are slaughtering it on streets without maintaining proper hygiene. They were functioning post the allowed time, so we told them not to do that,” he said.