Tamil Nadu: asymptomatic flyer from Nigeria suspected for Omicron variant

A 47-year-old man who arrived in Tiruchirapalli from Nigeria via Doha tested positive for Covid-19 (Representational)

A 47-year-old man who arrived in Tiruchirapalli from Nigeria via Doha tested positive for Covid-19 and is suspected to have S-gene drop indicating Omicron, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Along with his samples, those of his close contacts – mostly relatives – have been sent to Bengaluru lab for whole genome sequencing, the minister said.

Health Minister Subramanian says a total of seven members of the family have tested +ve. They are asymptomatic, admitted to the King Institute in Chennai. — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) December 14, 2021

Although Chief Minister MK Stalin made it mandatory to thoroughly screen all the passengers who arrive from the high risk countries, this man who arrived in Tiruchirapalli on December 10 via Doha tested positive for coronavirus during the RT-PCT test, the minister said.

“During the test it was found that he had S-gene drop indicating Omicron variant. Though he was asymptomatic he and his six close contacts – mostly relatives – were admitted to the government facility at the King Institute, Guindy, for treatment,” the Minister told reporters in Trichy.

Their samples have been sent for whole genome sequencing, he said and claimed the man was “safe.”