Ruckus in Tamil Nadu Assembly as Governor RN Ravi starts address; DMK raises slogans, Cong walks out

The tussle between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government and Governor RN Ravi reached the state Assembly on Monday when the party raised slogans against the latter during his address.

The Congress, Left parties, VCK and other allies boycotted the speech by staging a walkout. However, the Governor continued his address and extended New Year and Pongal wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | Chennai: A ruckus breaks out at the Tamil Nadu assembly soon after Governor RN Ravi begins his address as the Session begins. A few MLAs of DMK alliance parties are raising slogans against the Governor. (Video Source: Tamil Nadu Assembly) pic.twitter.com/M8gzGDwKO7 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Recently, the DMK has taken strong exception to Ravi’s recent remarks allegedly terming Dravidian politics as ‘regressive politics’. The Governor also suggested changing the name of the state to ‘Tamilagam’.

Soon after Ravi’s speech, there were strong reactions from several political leaders. DMK treasurer and senior leader T R Baalu Thursday issued a statement against the “frequent divisive statements” of Governor R N Ravi. “He makes statements that are factually incorrect and potentially dangerous about Sanatana Dharma, Aryanism, Dravidianism, Thirukkural and colonialism, regardless of the occasion. Additionally, he makes derogatory statements about Dalits and even B R Ambedkar. However, it’s not difficult to understand his real motive,” said Baalu.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said, “The name Tamil Nadu indicates our language, tradition, politics and life itself. It was CN Annadurai who made that name official in the state Assembly. This land will remain Tamil Nadu forever.”

Newly-inducted sports minister and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Anna (Annadurai), the founder of DMK, gave this name after a long battle. CM Stalin who follows the paths of Annadurai and M Karunanidhi will protect it.”

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)