Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Will ensure free and fair polls amid pandemic, says EC

A delegation led by secretary general Umesh Sinha landed in Chennai on Monday on a two-day visit to review the state’s preparedness for the Assembly polls.

With Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu approaching, the Election Commission Tuesday said strict surveillance will be in place and comprehensive preparations will be carried out to make the election “influence- and inducement-free.’’

A high-level delegation led by secretary general Umesh Sinha landed in Chennai on Monday on a two-day visit to review the state’s preparedness for the Assembly polls, due in April-May 2021.

Addressing the media, the Commission said Covid-19 precautions that were followed in Bihar elections and by-elections in various states will be replicated in Tamil Nadu.

“It is important to avoid overcrowding at polling booths, so it has been decided to limit voters at one booth to 1,000. If the numbers of voters exceed 1,000, they will be split and accommodated in different rooms of the same polling station,” Umesh Sinha said.

The Commission said ambulances and mandatory medical kits, including masks and sanitisers, will be available at all polling booths.

Senior officials said the poll panel will “act tough” on those who attempt to unfairly influence voters.

Voters facing mobility issues and those aged 80 and above will get the option to exercise their franchise through postal ballots, which will be similar to a mobile polling station. A ramp will be provided for differently abled voters at polling booths.

Sinha further said he will convey the political parties’ wish to conduct a single-day election to the Election Commission of India (ECI). On the date and schedule of the election, he said it is too early to comment.

