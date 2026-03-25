AIADMK Candidates List for Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: AIADMK’s Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi; Full list here

K Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, will once again contest from his home turf of Edappadi constituency in Salem district. (Express Photo)

AIADMK Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Tamil Nadu’s core Opposition party AIADMK, which is leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, Wednesday released its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The party renominated its chief K Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, from his home turf of Edappadi constituency in Salem district, besides re-fielding several MLAs and former legislators from their traditional seats. Top leaders, K P Munusamy and Dindigul C Sreenivasan, retained in the first list, will contest from their home constituencies of Veppanahalli (Krishnagiri) and Dindigul, respectively.

The single-phase Assembly election in the state is set to be held on April 23, 2026, where over 5.69 crore registered voters will decide the fate of polling candidates. Votes will be counted on the same day as results will be declared — May 4. The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6.