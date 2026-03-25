AIADMK Candidates List for Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: AIADMK’s Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi; Full list here

AIADMK Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Given other allies in the NDA, the AIADMK is set to contest a lion's share of seats out of the total 234 in the state.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 25, 2026 02:49 PM IST
PalaniswamiK Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, will once again contest from his home turf of Edappadi constituency in Salem district. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

AIADMK Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Tamil Nadu’s core Opposition party AIADMK, which is leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, Wednesday released its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The party renominated its chief K Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, from his home turf of Edappadi constituency in Salem district, besides re-fielding several MLAs and former legislators from their traditional seats. Top leaders, K P Munusamy and Dindigul C Sreenivasan, retained in the first list, will contest from their home constituencies of Veppanahalli (Krishnagiri) and Dindigul, respectively.

The single-phase Assembly election in the state is set to be held on April 23, 2026, where over 5.69 crore registered voters will decide the fate of polling candidates. Votes will be counted on the same day as results will be declared — May 4. The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6.

AIADMK has allotted 27 seats to BJP, 18 to PMK and 11 to AMMK. Given other allies in the NDA, the AIADMK is set to contest a lion’s share of seats out of the total 234 in Tamil Nadu.

Here’s the full list of AIADMK candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2026:

S.No Constituency Candidate Name Designation / Note
1 Edappadi Edappadi K. Palaniswami General Secretary
2 Veppanahalli K.P. Munusamy Deputy General Secretary
3 Dindigul Dindigul C. Sreenivasan Treasurer
4 Natham Natham R. Viswanathan Former Minister
5 Thondamuthur S.P. Velumani Former Minister
6 Kumarapalayam P. Thangamani Former Minister
7 Royapuram D. Jayakumar Former Minister
8 Mailam C.Ve. Shanmugam Former Minister
9 Madurai West Sellur K. Raju Former Minister
10 Palacode K.P. Anbazhagan Former Minister
11 Nannilam R. Kamaraj Former Minister
12 Vedaranyam O.S. Manian Former Minister
13 Viralimalai C. Vijayabaskar Former Minister
14 Kovilpatti Kadambur C. Raju Former Minister
15 Thirumangalam R.B. Udhayakumar Deputy LOP
16 Sivakasi K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji Former Minister
17 Krishnagiri P. Balakrishna Reddy Former Minister
18 Maduranthakam (SC) S.K. Rajendran Former MLA
19 Pennagaram R.K. Nagaraj District Secretary
20 Tirupparankundram V.V. Rajan Chellappa Former Mayor
21 Madurai East P. Pandi District Functionary
22 Cumbum A.K. Selvaraj Former Minister
23 Manamadurai (SC) K.C. Karuppannan Former Minister

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 25: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments