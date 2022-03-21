Tamil Nadu assembly passes resolution against Karnataka’s move to build Mekedatu dam

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Karnataka government’s efforts to construct the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river “without obtaining the consent of co-basin states and necessary clearances from the Union government”. The resolution was accepted by all political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which rules Karnataka.

The Karnataka government in its budget for 2022-23 had allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the Mekedatu dam project in Ramanagara district.

Proposing the resolution, Water Resources Minister V Durai Murugan said that he was “deeply anguished” by the behavior of the neighboring state.

The resolution urged the Union government not to provide technical, environmental and any other clearances and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) not to consider the detailed project report (DPR) required for the construction of the Mekedatu dam by the Karnataka government.

Karnataka’s actions do not respect the 2007 final order of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal and also the 2018 Supreme Court order, the resolution said.

The minister said if the states were not solving this problem at this juncture, the next generations would question them. He urged the members to be on the same page in passing this resolution keeping aside their political differences in the interest and welfare of farmers of Tamil Nadu.



Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked all parties for supporting the resolution and said all the members will stand united for the rights of Tamil Nadu. He added that the government will oppose Karnataka’s decision and take a legal route in the Mekedatu issue.

The proposed Mekedatu reservoir and drinking water project across the Cauvery river plans to utilise 4.75 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water for drinking purposes in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas, besides generating 400 MW power. However, Tamil Nadu is opposed to it, saying that it would hamper the interests of the state and deprive its farmers of water for irrigation purposes.