NEET row: Tamil Nadu assembly re-adopts bill returned by Governor

For the first time in the history of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, a bill that was returned by the Governor was Tuesday readopted by the House.

The state legislative assembly passed the bill unanimously against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) amid the thumping of desks. Before the bill was passed, BJP MLAs led by its floor leader Nainaar Nagendran staged a walkout raising their objection to the move.

On February 3, Governor RN Ravi returned the bill that was adopted by the state Assembly in September 2021 to the Speaker for reconsideration, saying it went against the interest of rural and economically poor students.

Chief Minister M K Stalin then chaired an all-party meeting last Saturday regarding the issue and decided to convene a special Assembly session on Tuesday to pass the bill seeking exemption for the state from NEET.

Speaking at the assembly over the bill, Tamil Nadu Minister for Health Ma Subramanian said only those students who are financially well-off and can afford to undergo training in private institutes are benefitted from NEET.

A copy of the letter sent by the Governor to Speaker M Appavu was placed before the assembly. Governor Ravi termed the report, based on which the bill was passed in the Assembly in September 2021, as one that merely reflects the jaundiced view of the high-level committee. The Governor noted in his letter that the report is based on several unsubstantiated sweeping assumptions.

The Governor said the report had called NEET directionless and anti-merit and which discourages complex thinking and higher order of skilling compared to the State Board Examinations. “When the Honourable Supreme Court has found NEET to be in the national interest and also for the protection of the weaker section of the society, will it open for the state government to seek an exemption from NEET, particularly in view of the fact that the same has been held to be mandatory and applicable across the country?” he asked.

Chief Minister Stalin, referring to the communique of Governor Ravi on the return of the bill last week, said the reasons adduced by him were not correct. “Ravi, citing the Justice AK Rajan panel recommendations on NEET, said they were based on ‘guess’ but it was data-driven and based on the opinions furnished by over one lakh people,” Stalin said.

Reiterating his government’s stand against the qualifying test, he said “NEET is not an education system but only a system to coach medical aspirants.” Stalin also claimed that NEET has sent a few students to the cemetery and a few to jail.

During the discussion over the bill, few words were exchanged between Congress and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLAs when former Tamil Nadu health minister and AIADMK leader C Vijayabaskar said NEET was first introduced during the UPA regime.

(With PTI Inputs)