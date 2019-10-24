Tamil Nadu By-election, Nanguneri, Vikravandi Results 2019 Live: Counting to commence at 8 am

Tamil Nadu Vikravandi, Nanguneri By-Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting for the Tamil Nadu byelections which were held in Nanguneri and Vikravandi on Monday will be held on Thursday. The results of the election will be a catapult for the parties during the Tamil Nadu elections in 2021.

The election saw a major battle between the AIADMK and DMK in Vikravandi, with MR Muthamizhselvan, the AIADMK secretary of Kanai Union in the Villupuram district unit going up against N Pugazhendhi, the party treasurer for DMK’s Villupuram district unit.

In Nanguneri, the election was contested between the ruling AIADMK and DMK’s ally, Congress, with Rettiyarpatti V Narayanan contesting for AIADMK against Congress’ candidate R Manoharan.