Tamil Nadu By-election, Nanguneri, Vikravandi Results 2019 Live: Counting to commence at 8 am

Tamil Nadu Vikravandi, Nanguneri By-Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting for the Tamil Nadu byelections which were held in Nanguneri and Vikravandi on Monday will be held on Thursday. The results of the election will be a catapult for the parties during the Tamil Nadu elections in 2021.
The election saw a major battle between the AIADMK and DMK in Vikravandi, with MR Muthamizhselvan, the AIADMK secretary of Kanai Union in the Villupuram district unit going up against N Pugazhendhi, the party treasurer for DMK’s Villupuram district unit.
In Nanguneri, the election was contested between the ruling AIADMK and DMK’s ally, Congress, with Rettiyarpatti V Narayanan contesting for AIADMK against Congress’ candidate R Manoharan.
Counting to commence at 8 am
Counting process for the Tamil Nadu By-elections in Vikravanadi and Nanguneri will commence at 8 am.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good morning! Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on the Tamil Nadu Assembly By-Elections 2019 Results and counting in Nanguneri and Vikravandi contsituencies today. Follow the blog to stay updated with the two assembly constituencies in real time.
As per an exit poll which was conducted by Thanthi TV, AIADMK stood a chance of winning the election with 46 per cent to 52 per cent, while DMK stood with a 44 per cent to 50 percent chance.
Total voter turnout in Nanguneri was recorded at 62.32 per cent at 299 polling stations on Monday. Congress has won six times in Nanguneri, while AIADMK has cemented five wins prior to the poll.
In Vikravandi, the bypolls saw a voter turnout of 76.41 per cent at 275 polling stations on Monday. A total of 23 candidates were in the fray in Vikravandi seeking the favour of about 2.24 lakh voters.
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on the Tamil Nadu Assembly By-Elections 2019 Results and counting in Nanguneri and Vikravandi contsituencies today. Follow the blog to stay updated with the two assembly constituencies in real time.