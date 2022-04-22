Tamil Nadu Assembly debates AIADMK’s gold scheme and DMK govt’s plan for girl students

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday saw a debate between the main opposition AIADMK and treasury benches on the gold assistance scheme of the previous government and the DMK regime’s new scheme for women beneficiaries.

Participating in the discussion on the demand for grant to Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department, AIADMK’s Maragatham Kumaravel said though the Rs 1,000 per month assistance scheme to girl students to pursue education is welcome, scrapping the gold assistance scheme to women beneficiaries is not acceptable.

The Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar, Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme popularly known as ‘Thalikku Thangam Thittam’ (Gold for Marriage Scheme) was introduced during the AIADMK regime.

The main opposition MLA said women in the state expect the rollout of the Rs 1,000 per month ‘right’ assistance assurance of the DMK.

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, P Geetha Jeevan said since 2018-19 the scheme was put on the backburner by the previous AIADMK government. The new DMK government’s scheme envisaged women empowerment, higher education for them and also prevent child marriages.

On May 7, last year the DMK government assumed office, dislodging the archrival AIADMK which was in power from 2011 to 2021.

Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami said in view of fluctuation in gold prices no one came forward to participate in the bid process.

The scheme could be implemented only by floating tenders and only when participants quote the right terms, the bids could be finalised.

Considering such aspects and the coronavirus pandemic since 2020, there was delay in the scheme implementation. However, it is not correct to say that the scheme is bad.

Asserting that ‘Thalikku Thangam’ is an excellent assistance scheme for women beneficiaries, the AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister, urged the government to address lapses if any.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said the government does not say that the scheme was bad and it was about flaws as the benefits envisaged under it did not reach the beneficiaries properly and fully. The DMK government’s Rs 1,000 assistance scheme would reach the beneficiaries.

Palaniswami said besides helping poor women beneficiaries overcome economic hurdles in the way of getting married it also aided their higher education.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces mega sports city in Chennai

Hence, in case of deficiencies in the scheme or in its administration, it should be addressed and the programme should be continued.

Stalin replied that the scheme was changed only in view of its flaws. The benefits under the scheme does not reach the women beneficiaries even after 5-6 years, after they bear children following marriage. Hence, the government changed it and implementing the scheme democratically.

Palaniswami said it should be considered that the beneficiaries are poor.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said encouraging education and reducing marriage expenditure for poor women beneficiaries covered the goals of the Thalikku Thangam scheme.

The Minister said he had himself previously appreciated the scheme. However, when the benefits does not reach the beneficiares even after, say 3 or 4 years following marriage the ‘alleviating value’ of the scheme faded.

Is it not hence, better to incentivise getting educated itself? Thiaga Rajan asked referring to the new scheme of the DMK government.

To facilitate girls get educated and to empower them, the scheme has been changed, Thiaga Rajan added.

Palaniswami said the DMK regime’s scheme would benefit those who study now and wondered about poor women who have already completed their education. He urged the government to reconsider its proposal and implement the Thalikku Thangam Scheme.

Under the previous AIADMK regime, the Thalikku Thangam scheme (The Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar, Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme-MRAMMAS) Rs 25,000 cash assistance and a gold coin of 8 grams was envisaged to women beneficiaries who had completed Class 10. To those who had passed degree/diploma, it was Rs 50,000 in addition to 8 grams gold.

In the Budget (2022-23), the government announced transforming the MRAMMAS as the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme.

Under the programme, all girl students who had studied from Classes 6 to 12 in government schools would be paid Rs 1,000/- per month till graduation and other courses.

The sum shall be directly deposited in their bank accounts till the “uninterrupted completion of their undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses,” the government had said.