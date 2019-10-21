Tamil Nadu Assembly By-Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling begins in Nanguneri and Vikravandi

Tamil Nadu Vikravandi, Nanguneri By-Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: A major battle battle between the ruling AIADMK and DMK parties will take place today as Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu go to poll today.

Rettiyarpatti V Narayanan will be contesting for AIADMK in Nanguneri against DMK’s ally Congress’ candidate R Manoharan who is the head of Ruby Group of companies. In Vikravandi, the by-election will be contested between MR Muthamizhselvan, the AIADMK secretary of Kanai Union in the Villupuram district unit and N Pugazhendhi, the party treasurer for DMK’s Villupuram district unit.

The government has declared a public holiday in Vikravandi and Nanguneri today.