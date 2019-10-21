Toggle Menu
Tamil Nadu Assembly By-Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling begins in Nanguneri and Vikravandihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/tamil-nadu-assembly-by-elections-2019-voting-live-updates-nanguneri-vikravandi-aiadmk-dmk-live-6079622/

Tamil Nadu Assembly By-Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling begins in Nanguneri and Vikravandi

Tamil Nadu Vikravandi, Nanguneri Assembly By-Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates

Tamil Nadu elections, Elections, MK Stalin, Edappadi K Palanisamy, Indian Express News, Chennai News, Tamil Nadu bye poll, DMK, AIADMK
Tamil Nadu By-Elections 2019 LIVE: The by-elections in Tamil Nadu will see a major clash between the ruling AIADMK and the opposition party of DMK.

Tamil Nadu Vikravandi, Nanguneri By-Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: A major battle battle between the ruling AIADMK and DMK parties will take place today as Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu go to poll today.

Rettiyarpatti V Narayanan will be contesting for AIADMK in Nanguneri against DMK’s ally Congress’ candidate R Manoharan who is the head of Ruby Group of companies. In Vikravandi, the by-election will be contested between MR Muthamizhselvan, the AIADMK secretary of Kanai Union in the Villupuram district unit and N Pugazhendhi, the party treasurer for DMK’s Villupuram district unit.

The government has declared a public holiday in Vikravandi and Nanguneri today.

Live Blog

Get Tamil Nadu Assembly By-Elections 2019 Voting LIVE Updates in Nanguneri and Vikravandi through the day. For updates in Tamil, follow our IETamil Live Blog |

Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on the Tamil Nadu Assembly By-Elections 2019 voting in Nanguneri and Vikravandi contsituencies today. Follow the blog to stay updated with the two assembly constituencies in real time.

Vellore Lok Sabha election, Kathir Anand, AC Shanmugam, DMK, MK Stalin, AIADMK, Edappadi K Palanisamy, Jayalalithaa, Muslim votes, Triple Talaq, Chennai news, Tamil Nadu News, Indian Express News

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had campaigned extensively in Naguneri over the last few days for AIADMK candidate Rettiyarpatti V Narayanan.

Campaigning for bye-elections to Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu ended Saturday, with DMK and AIADMK seeing the polls as a run-up to the 2021 assembly elections.

READ| Tamil Nadu bypolls: Campaigning for Nanguneri and Vikravandi ends

The result of these two constituencies could play a significant role in the respective party’s approach towards the upcoming local body elections.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android