Tamil Nadu minister urges Centre to bear capital cost, recurring expenses of community kitchens

Tamil Nadu Food Minister R Sakkarapani on Tuesday said the state government and local bodies will provide land for setting up the Centre’s proposed community kitchens, while urging the Union government to bear the capital expenditure as well as recurring expenses for the same.

While capital expenditure includes expenses for the building, utensils and furniture, recurring costs are incurred for food grains, transport of material, salary of staff and so on.

Participating in a meeting convened by Union Minister for Food and Public distribution, Piyush Goyal, to discuss the model community kitchen scheme to address hunger and malnutrition across the country, Sakkarapani highlighted the initiatives implemented by the Tamil Nadu government to fight hunger.

He said the state government has been running around 650 community kitchens through local bodies for several years, providing hygienic food at a highly subsidised price for the poor and needy. Of these, 403 are in the Greater Chennai Corporation limits, 105 are functioning in 14 municipal corporations, 138 in municipalities and four in village panchayats.

“The above number includes canteens in various government hospitals for the benefit of patients’ attendants and outpatients. On an average, a canteen serves approximately between 200 to 400 meals per day. During the Covid-induced total lockdowns as well as during natural calamities, food is served free of cost to anyone who queues up for a meal,” the minister said, pointing out that the kitchens proved extremely useful to citizens during natural disasters.

He noted that the community kitchens acted as a safety net for the most vulnerable and reiterated the government’s proposed plan to open 500 more community kitchens (Kalaignar Unavagam) across the state.

“These community kitchens are open to all the people in Tamil Nadu. Our experience has been that only the most deserving persons are coming to these facilities; hence making it restrictive based on some exclusion criteria may not be required. In fact, in Tamil Nadu these community kitchens are open to migrant workers from other states as well,” Sakkarapani said.

The minister said the state provides three meals in the Greater Chennai area and two meals in other places, and suggested that at least two meals be provided through the Centre’s community kitchens.

Further, he informed that for a vast country like India, a uniform system or single model may not be desirable. “It will be appropriate that states must be given the freedom and flexibility within a broad framework and guidelines to decide on the actual model and functioning of community kitchens,” he noted.