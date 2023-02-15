scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Tamil Nadu ashram inmates sexually abused and tortured, nine arrested: police

Jubin Baby, proprietor of the Anbu Jothi Ashram in Kundalapuliyur, has been accused of rape by two inmates.

tamil nadu ashram sexual harassmentThe ashram has been running without a permit since 2005, police said, adding that they had also received complaints that many people had been missing. (Representational image)

Over 120 people have been rescued from a destitute home at Kundalapuliyur in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district, where the caretakers allegedly committed grievous crimes against the inmates. Nine people including proprietors Jubin Baby and Maria Jubin have been arrested.

Jubin Baby has been accused of rape by two inmates of the Anbu Jothi Ashram.

Police said the alleged crimes came to light after a man approached a court saying that he could not find his relative whom he had enrolled in the ashram in 2021. It was the court that directed police to initiate action on the complaint.

A week ago, a team of police officials led by Gingee DSP Priyadarshini, officials from the social welfare department, district disability welfare officer and others inspected the ashram and found many irregularities.

The ashram has been running without a permit since 2005, police said, adding that they had also received complaints that many people had been missing.

The authorities, with help from the NGO Social Awareness Society for Youths, shifted some of the ashram’s mentally ill residents to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyampakkam, while those who wished to go with their relatives were sent with them. The hospital authorities told police that the inmates had allegedly been subjected to sexual assault at the ashram.

It was learnt that some of the victims were dropped by their families at the ashram. The caretakers allegedly picked up and brought some others, who had been begging on the streets or mentally ill, without notifying the welfare department or police.

The caretakers allegedly tortured the inmates by denying them food and beating them.

The district administration is now shifting the victims from the hospital to government homes.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, district collector Palani said that the ashram would be shut down after the inquiry.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 20:00 IST
