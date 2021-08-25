Tamil Nadu: Man arrested for holding brother-in-law’s children hostage over repayment of loan

A 38-year-old was man was arrested earlier this week in Arni, in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district, after taking hostage four minor girls, three of whom were the children of his wife’s brother, who had failed to repay a loan.

According to the police, Rajan had given his brother-in-law Raghu (48) a loan of Rs 2.80 lakh a year ago. Due to the pandemic, Raghu, a resident of Periyar Nagar, had lost his job and was unable to repay the loan and interest.

Rajan had repeatedly told Raghu to repay him; they had had many arguments over the money. Raghu had managed to pay back Rs 40,000 by selling some of his belongings, and had sought time to repay the remaining amount.

On Monday, after Raghu and his wife had left home, Rajan, along with a couple of others, barged into the house and locked in a room Raghu’s three daughters and a neighbour’s child who had was there at the time. The children were aged between 15 to 17.

After finding out about the incident, Raghu and his wife rushed back home. Raghu and Rajan engaged in an argument again. According to reports, Rajan verbally abused Raghu and his daughters.

Raghu then lodged a complaint at the Arni police station. The police reached the house and opened the locked door to release the girls.

On conducting an inquiry, the police booked Rajan under Sections 294 b (using obscene language), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 I (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. They later remanded him in judicial custody.