Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu: Government announces holiday for four districts on July 28

The Tamil Nadu Government Monday announced a holiday for schools, colleges, and other non-essential government offices in four districts for Thursday, July 28, in view of the opening day of the 44th International Chess Olympiad.
The International Chess Olympiad is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 10 in Mamallapuram near Chennai. On the opening day, a grand inaugural ceremony is planned at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and other dignitaries.
As per the order issued by D Jagannathan, Public Department Secretary, the holiday has been declared in Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu to prevent any traffic congestion on the opening day.
The order read that to compensate for the holiday on July 28, the institutions would function on August 27. It was noted that since the decision to declare a local holiday was not taken under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the District Collectors have been instructed to make necessary arrangements to ensure the functioning of treasuries and sub treasuries in the above districts with the available staff.
The Olympiad torch rally is scheduled to be held on Wednesday between 4 pm and 7 pm from the Presidency College ground to Kamarajar Salai, Rajajaji Salai, War Memorial, Flag Staff Road, Anna Salai, Pallavan Salai, Central Alight Point, PLC Junction, Raja Muthiah Salai. It will then reach the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
According to the city traffic police, a large number of people, school and college students, sports personalities, government officials, Members of Parliament and Legislative assembly, and cabinet ministers are likely to participate in this event.
It has been noted that there is a possibility of the slow movement of traffic at Kamarajar Salai, Rajaji Salai, parts of Anna Salai, Pallavan Salai, and Raja Muthiah Salai due to the Olympiad torch rally and hence motorists have been asked to plan their route accordingly. Those travelling to the Central Railway Station have also been advised to leave their home earlier.
