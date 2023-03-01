Anna University disavows ‘honorary doctorate’ event, retired HC judge says he was just a guest

After Tamil Nadu’s Anna University said Wednesday that it had nothing to do with an event on its campus where “honorary doctorates” were conferred on about 40 people by Justice Dr T N Vallinayagam, the retired high court judge said he had gone there as a guest.

“I have never given such recommendation letters in my entire career. I went there as a guest,” Justice Vallinayagam told indianexpress.com, referring to a purported letter that Vice-Chancellor R Velraj said the event’s organisers had submitted to get permission to use the university’s Vivekananda Auditorium.

Justice Vallinayagam also said the university could have called him once to verify the letter’s authenticity.

R Velraj said the university had provided space to an organisation named International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council to conduct an “award function”. “Last November they requested the dean of the College of Engineering to provide the space for rent for half a day but he denied the request. But in January we received a ‘recommendation letter’ from Justice Dr TN Vallinayagam. Believing that it was authentic, the university provided the space for half a day. The organisers then called the event an award function but did not specify ‘honorary doctorates’ anywhere,” Velraj said.

At the event on February 26, about 40 people including actors, a music director and choreographer and YouTubers were conferred with “honorary doctorates”. Popular comedian Vadivelu was presented with one at his home by the organisers.

Velraj said he believed Justice Vallinayagam might have also been conned as the organisers could have informed him that the event was to be conducted by Anna University, adding that the purported recommendation letter sent to the university with the retired judge’s signature might well have been fake.

“An honorary doctorate can be provided only by universities, not by any private organisations. People who received it also were not aware of it. We feel sorry that such an event has taken place on our campus. We will initiate legal proceedings against the organisers,” he said.

The letter carried the national emblem and stated that the International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council was an inter-governmental body within the United Nations. The organisers paid about Rs 58,000 to rent the campus space.

Velraj said the organisers conducted the event between 3pm and 6pm as many including the professors would not be around on the campus.

One Harish who claimed to be a member of the council conducted the whole event, Velraj said, adding that the university would no longer rent out space on the campus for private organisations.