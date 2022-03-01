Tamil Nadu: Angry over repeated transfers, office assistant stabs Salem judicial magistrate

An office assistant of the combined court of Salem, who joined duty Tuesday, allegedly stabbed a judicial magistrate over an argument with the latter over his repeated transfers, said the police.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Hasthampatti inspector P Prakash said, “M Ponpandi (32), the Judicial Magistrate IV, Salem, was inside his chamber at the court complex near Hasthampatti in Salem. Prakash (37), who had just joined as an office assistant Tuesday, argued with the magistrate regarding his repeated transfers.”

The inspector added, “During the argument, around 10.30 am, Prakash allegedly took out a pen-like sharp object he was hiding in his pocket and attacked the judicial magistrate. Ponpandi screamed for help when the police, who were inside the court complex, rushed in and took Prakash in their custody.”

“The magistrate suffered minor injuries on the left chest as well as on the shoulder region. He was immediately taken to the Salem Government Hospital for treatment while Prakash was arrested and brought to the Hasthampatti police station for inquiry,” the inspector said.

The police have booked Prakash under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. He is set to be remanded shortly.